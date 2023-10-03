CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash partially shut down NC-16 for several hours on Tuesday in northwest Charlotte, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened at 7:49 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, on NC-16 heading south near Lawton Road.

NCDOT reports one of two lanes were closed. Heavy delays have been reported in the area.

NC-16 was scheduled to fully reopen around 1 p.m.

No word on what caused the wreck or the extent of injuries at this time. Queen City News has reached out to authorities for further information.