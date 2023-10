CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash partially shut down I-485 in west Charlotte on Monday, according to NCDOT.

The wreck happened just before 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, on the I-485 Outer Loop near Andrew Jackson Highway. NCDOT reported the left lanes were closed after Exit 9, US 74.

Expect residual traffic. The area is scheduled to fully reopen by 5 p.m. Monday.