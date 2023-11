CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An accident has an entrance ramp partially blocked on the interstate Tuesday afternoon, according to NCDOT.

I-77 northbound at mile marker 13.6 has the entrance ramp from I-85 partially closed. The expected impact on traffic is high.

No word yet on the extent of injuries in this crash.

NCDOT reports the area should reopen by 1 p.m. Tuesday.