CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A vehicle crashed just outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in uptown Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

Queen City News observed a downed lamp post and street sign in front of the building.

No one was transported to the hospital in connection to the crash, Medic said. No damage was observed to the building, which houses NASCAR, the Charlotte USA, and Duke Energy offices.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame opened at the South Caldwell Street building in 2010.

A barricade has been set up around the lamppost and street sign until repairs can be made.

