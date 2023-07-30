CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash in the Steele Creek area on Sunday, Medic confirmed.

South Tryon Street near West Arrowood Road is shut down in both directions.

“South Tryon Street is closed in both directions between W. Arrowood Road and Olde Whitehall Road due to a vehicle crash involving a power pole,” CMPD said. “Officers are on scene directing traffic around the closure.”

Drivers have been asked to use “caution” and to avoid the area if possible.