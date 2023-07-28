CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lanes have reopened on the Inner Loop of Interstate 485 following a crash in south Charlotte, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened at 2:11 p.m. Friday, July 28, on I-485, just east of Rea Road, at mile marker 59. It was a single-car accident involving a box truck.

NCDOT reported the road was closed before Exit 59, but one full lane opened to traffic as crews worked to clear the wreck.

Medic reported no injuries.

The expected impact on traffic was high, with traffic backed up almost to U.S. 74 (Exit 52). The interstate is expected fully reopened around 5 p.m.