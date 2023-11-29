CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash has shut down Interstate 485 in southeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, on the I-485 Outer Loop near Providence Road. The interstate is currently closed at Exit 57, Providence Road.

The expected impact on traffic is high at this time. The interstate is projected to reopen by 6:30 p.m., NCDOT said.

Medic confirmed to Queen City News no one has been transported to the hospital in this crash.

Current Detour

Drivers are advised to take Exit 57 (NC 16/Providence Road).

Turn left onto NC 16, head North for three miles, turn right onto NC 51 East for five miles, turn right onto US 74, and head East for one mile to reaccess I-485.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.