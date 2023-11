CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Northbound Interstate 77 was blocked by authorities after a car crash near Brookshire Freeway Thursday night.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 8 p.m. Nov. 16. The right two lanes were blocked past Exit 11 in addition to the entrance to the express lanes.

Medic said that four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries,

The scene was cleared by 9 p.m.