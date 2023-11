CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was seriously injured following a crash on I-85 southbound Wednesday near the University City area, according to NCDOT and Medic.

The accident happened at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, on I-85, heading south near University City Blvd. NCDOT reported that the road was closed after Exit 43.

No word on what caused the serious crash at this time.