CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Queen City now has a new cross trail.

The trail will span from Brandywine Road to Tyvola Road. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to formally introduce the trail to the public.

“I want to thank the city for their willingness to undertake such a challenging section of the trail,” Parks & Rec Director Lee Jones said. “This is a section of Greenway Trail that will be a legacy to our region.” The 1.54-mile trail fills a critical gap in the cross Little Sugar Creek Greenway.

Now people can walk, run or bike more than 18 miles between Brevard Street, NoDa, and the South Carolina state line.