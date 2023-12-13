CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A major grant will be putting money right back into the community.

This week, the Community Culinary School of Charlotte received a Neighborhood Builders Social Equality award from Bank of America. The funding pledges $200,000 over two years for leaders who serve as catalysts in advancing social equality and economic opportunity.

“That gift does for us — aside from boost our egos and feel like everything’s over the mood — it says that the future is waiting for us because other organizations will want to get involved,” said Chef Ron Ahlert, with the school.

The school is a nonprofit organization that teaches kitchen skills to people who need a second chance. Its students go through a 14-week program where they learn how to work in the culinary and service industry.

“To bestow that gift upon us allows us to really believe in the future of the school,” said Chef Ron.

Chef Ron said the money will be used to train more leaders, as well as start monthly alumni dinners, where past students can come and try out recipes and ideas for the public to try.

“It makes me feel like we’re continuing to build this neighborhood that is Charlotte,” said Chef Ron.