CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The curtain will close after a three-decade run on a theatre production company in the Myers Park community, the production company announced Monday.

The Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte says a combination of COVID-19, disappointing ticket sales and subscription sales, and the ATC’s decision to find another performance venue at the end of 2023, led to the tough decision.

“Despite our best efforts, we are heartbroken that we have to bring down the curtain on such a rich history of professional theatre here,” said Executive Director Laura Rice.

The company will cease production at Queen’s University’s Hadley Theatre at the end of the upcoming season’s production of, “Evil Dead The Musical.”

“We believe this is a loss for Charlotte and the entire arts community, but we also plan to celebrate ATC’s legacy and the hundreds of talented people who’ve graced our stages, onstage and backstage. We’re going out the only way we know how, by producing one last stellar theatre experience. We hope to see our patrons in October.”

ATC was founded in 1989 and has emphasized bold and innovative works by contemporary playwrights.