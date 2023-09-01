CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s been one year since a local gaming giant’s fatal hit-and-run in Charlotte.

His family and customers turned closed friends remembered his life this evening outside his gaming shop, “Get Some Game.”

“I can say for 100% definitively that I am who I am today because of Leon Fortner,” said one man as he stood outside Fortner’s business.

September 1st hasn’t been the same for Mary, Phillip Fortner, and these card-playing customers. Last year, they lost a man who made them who they are today, leaving them with endless memories and teachings.

Leon Fortner was killed in a hit-and-run in a Walmart parking lot — police say the incident happened after a dispute over a parking space.

“So it’s really nice to have so many people come out all together and be here for a shared purpose, a communal grief. I know Leon affected a lot of your lives, and it’s just really, really nice to see the support that he created and conveyed throughout the community,” his son Phillip said.

The traffic inside Fortner’s business, “Get Some Game,” hasn’t slowed down. Mary says it continued to grow. Fortner was seen as a father figure for some, a mentor to others, and, for some, just a friend.

Mary says her husband’s effect on young teenagers as they mature into adults was phenomenal.

“I wasn’t even expecting him to pass away. I grew up very poor. And when I started coming here, I didn’t have much. And we all know this helped me out. And honestly, I wish he could see where I am today because I’m doing a lot better. I wish that he could be here right now and see what I have accomplished and see what I’m going to accomplish in the future,” said another customer.

Friends held lights shaped like skulls during the vigil to plant in front of the business — in remembrance of Leon.

“Everybody, no matter what race, gender, beliefs. Everybody was accepted to these doors. Everybody was true to the same thing. We reach out; we help out. He supports us, and we do it all the time. And that’s what he taught me. And that’s what he taught all of us,” said another customer.