CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers say a man was riding a bicycle on the railroad tracks near Old Concord Road.

Around 7 a.m. on Friday, April 14th, officers say they were called to the crash. Police state that 31-year-old Joshua Mallory was riding down the tracks about 900 feet away from where the railroad tracks meet McLean Road.

According to officials, the Amtrak train engineer saw Mallory, blew the train horn several times, and hit the brakes. Mallory did not get off the tracks and the train was not able to stop in time.

The train was able to come to a stop further north of the crash, police say. Mallory and his bicycle were found on the tracks. He died at the scene from his injuries.

Officers say that Mallory may have been drunk; however, a toxicology report is still being processed.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or who saw what happened is asked to call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6. To leave information anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.