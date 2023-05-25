There is a detour on the north side of uptown around 11th Street. (Courtesy CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — All lanes on 11th Street are closed Thursday afternoon between North Tryon Street and Brevard Street uptown due to a light pole needing replacement.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported that Duke Energy is replacing a light pole in the area following an earlier incident at the intersection of 11th and Brevard. Traffic is being diverted to North Tryon and 12th Street from Interstate 277.

CMPD said the repairs are estimatd to take approximately three hours and are expected to last through rush hour traffic.

There are no power outages left from the incident, according to Duke Energy.