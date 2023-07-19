CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — She has wielded the gavel as chair for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education for four years.

Now Elyse Dashew says it is time to take a little break, and not seek re-election.

She was first elected to the school board in 2015

“I have been pouring myself into this job for 8 years,” said Dashew. “And it’s been an intense 8 years.”

Of those eight years, Dashew says the toughest part as chair of the board came during the pandemic. A time she says she wouldn’t wish on anyone.

“The stakes were so high, lives were at stake, and education, and livelihood of our employees,” adds Dashew. “Absolutely no training, and nothing to refer back to as far as how to do this.”

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education is still working on improving after the pandemic like a lot of districts. In November of 2022, five new members joined Dashew on the board.

“I am lucky to have served a year under her and to learn from her leadership,” said District 1 board member, Melissa Easley. “We’ve learned a lot; Elyse has done a lot to pass the torch.”

Part of the message is Student Outcomes Focused Governance, Dashew says it’s always been the vision of the board.

“Sometimes the work of the chair is to build consensus which is not easy when you represent a community as complex as ours,” said Dashew.

Elyse Dashew believes she is ending her term on a positive note. She knows the board and CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill will continue to work together, and she says this is just a little break.

“I don’t expect to check out for that long,” added Dashew. “But I still have a passion to serve, I have a passion for students.”