CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – I-77 has reopened after one person was killed in an early morning wreck, officials said Saturday.

I-77 was reopened between LaSalle Street and Sunset Road after officials spent the early morning hours investigating the crash.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol later said the incident occurred on I-77 southbound near the 14.4-mile marker. A driver exited a vehicle and was then fatally struck by a car.

Highway Patrol said the incident is still under investigation.