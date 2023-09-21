CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is dead following a motorcycle accident in south Charlotte, Medic said Thursday.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident at some point before midnight near Shopton Road and Hopeton Road in south Charlotte. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear at this time and this remains an active investigation. Queen City News has reached out to CMPD for more details.