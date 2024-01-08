CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed overnight in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8, near 2400 North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead, CMPD said.

CSI, Charlotte Fire, Operations Command, and Medic were among the departments that responded to the crime scene. CMPD Det. Smereka is the lead on the case.

There is no mention of a suspect and this remains an active investigation.