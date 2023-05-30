CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in a deadly crash in south Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident at some point before 2 a.m. near 1700 Tyvola Road in south Charlotte.

Traffic was shut down on Tyvola in both directions.

CMPD did not release any information about the victim or the accident have been released yet.

There is no mention of any charges and this remains an active investigation. We’ll have more details as they come into the newsroom.