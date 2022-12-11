CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 10 p.m. Saturday night near 100 Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. No victims were found, however, a short time later a man believed to be connected to the incident showed up at an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The DA’s Office, operations command, CSI, were among the departments that responded to the scene. Det. Albanese will be the lead on the case.

There is no motive or mention of a suspect and this remains an active investigation.