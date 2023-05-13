CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was shot and killed overnight prompting a homicide investigation in west Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:16 a.m. near 1600 Remount Road and West Boulevard. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center where he was pronounced dead.

This is near where a recent strip of stores was ordered to shut down by the Department of Justice, which called it an ‘open-air drug market.’

Operations command, CSI, CFD, Medic, and victim services were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.