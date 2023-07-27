CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway in south Charlotte following a deadly wreck Thursday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

CMPD officers responded to 911 calls regarding the crash Thursday morning, July 27, near the intersection of E. Westinghouse Blvd. and Rodney Street.

No details have been released yet on the victim and it is unknown at this time if there were any other injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

E. Westinghouse Blvd. is closed in both directions. Drivers are being encouraged to find an alternate route.