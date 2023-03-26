CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in a deadly wreck after a vehicle flipped over in southwest Charlotte overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident overnight on Sunday near South Tryon Street and Erwin Road in southwest Charlotte, not far from Carowinds.

Roadways in the area were shut down briefly while the scene was investigated and then cleared.

There is no mention of any charges or cause released at this time and this remains an active investigation.