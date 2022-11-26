CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deadly wreck occurred Saturday on I-85, according to Charlotte Medic.

Officials said the motor vehicle accident occurred sometime before 2 p.m. in between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Boulevard on I-85 southbound. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Details of the accident are unknown at this time and this remains an active investigation. We’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.