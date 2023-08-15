CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Employees at Catawba Brewing are out of a job after the Charlotte location suddenly closed.

Those familiar with the situation tell Queen City News staff showed up for their shift and were told the brewery was closing immediately.

“I think the community got dealt a blow today and it’s almost like a family breakup,” said customer Dominick Cianchetti.

Cianchetti started going to Catawba Brewing two years ago and became good friends with two of the managers.

“They’re distraught, as anybody would if you lose your job immediately. Like, no notice, none whatsoever,” he said.

A sign on the door from “your Charlotte Catawba Staff” states the brewery is permanently closed after six years. Its website and social media pages already reflect the location no longer exists. Word quickly spread.

“From what we’ve heard, they didn’t give any notice to their employees, and it was a shock and people showed up for their shift and just saw that the doors were locked,” said Greg Walter, owner of neighboring The Royal Tot.

Why it closed, however, is the lingering question.

“About two years ago, they closed Morganton down, which was their main mecca for brewing beer for the Catawba and they shipped all the brewing down to Alabama/New Orleans,” Cianchetti said.

“They” is the company that now owns Catawba Brewing – Made By the Water. Late last year, they closed down Catawba Brewing’s Morganton location with little notice to employees and customers. While the company hasn’t responded to Queen City News’ request for comment, one of its owners previously told Nola.com their intention to make New Orleans the center of the craft beer industry in the Southeast.

“I think they want mass production and Catawba has been successful at brewing a lot of good beers like White Zombie, a really good favorite amongst the community, and I think they wanted that and wanted to mass market it,” Cianchetti said.

It’s not clear what distribution will look like in North Carolina for the craft beer.