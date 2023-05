CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A body was found near the woods in southwest Charlotte Saturday afternoon, according to CMPD.

Officers said they were called to the scene around 1 p.m. to the 6600 block of Dupont Drive for a welfare check. They then found a deceased man near the wood line.

Detectives said that it appeared that the individual was dead for some time.

Police have not said if they suspect foul play or what led to the man’s death.