CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 3-year-old boy died in the hospital following a shooting Friday morning in southwest Charlotte, according to CMPD.

Detectives are investigating the shooting in the 2500 block of O’Hara Drive in the Steele Creek Division. As officers arrived at the scene, they found the child with life-threatening injuries.

Medic confirmed that one patient had been rushed to the hospital from the scene.

Death Investigation in the Steele Creek Division https://t.co/f4XrIgCAgb — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 14, 2023

CMPD said the young boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Details are limited at this time. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police plan to release further information.