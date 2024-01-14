CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A death investigation is underway at East Mecklenburg High School Sunday morning.

Queen City News is on scene and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were observed on the roof of the school canvassing the area and taking photos.

Queen City News

Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead. The Charlotte Fire Department was also on scene assisting CMPD.

Homicide detectives and a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools representative were also observed on scene.

No details have been released yet by CMPD and this remains an active investigation. Queen City News has reached out to CMPD and CMS for more details and we’ll have updates once they come into the newsroom.