CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A death investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found along Beatties Ford Road Wednesday morning, CMPD said.

Officers responded to the incident before dawn regarding a welfare check phone call about a person lying in the roadway near 3600 Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte.

A woman was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Scene of the death investigation

The circumstances surrounding the death have not yet been released and this is an active investigation. Traffic impacts were expected in the area Wednesday morning.