CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A flight from Charlotte to Philadelphia didn’t take to the skies until 3 ½ hours after its initial departure time Friday.

The American Airlines flight was supposed to leave at 2:52 p.m., but due to compounding issues, departed Charlotte Douglas International at 6:14 p.m. An American spokesperson the flight was initially delayed at the gate due to a possible maintenance issue.

Then after pushback, the plane returned to the gate after a change in flight plan due to the afternoon’s the stormy weather. That required additional fuel.

Photos from American Flight 642 by passenger Keith Egan while it was still on the ground Friday afternoon.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience,” AA said in a statement.

American Flight 642 arrived in Philly at 7:47 p.m.