CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several lanes are closed early Monday morning along Interstate-77 northbound following an accident, according to NCDOT.

The crash happened at 6:41 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on I-77 North, near Woodlawn Road.

Currently, the left lane is closed near Exit 6 [Woodlawn Road]. Two lanes have reopened. The expected impact on traffic is high.

NCDOT expects the area to reopen around 7:41 a.m Monday.

