CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An attempt to serve an arrest warrant in Plaza Midwood warrant led an escalated law enforcement presence Wednesday afternoon.

According to deputies, the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve a warrant Dec. 6 for communicating threats at a home near the intersection of Clement Avenue and Hamorton Place. This is just north of Central Avenue. The individual reportedly refused to come out of the house when deputies arrived.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office deployed its Special Response team in Plaza Midwood Wednesday, Dec. 6.

As of 5 p.m., the suspect was seen in custody.

There are multiple deputies on scene and the MCSO initiated its Special Response Team, shown in tactical gear.