CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An east Charlotte elementary school was broken into Tuesday morning, prompting a temporary lockdown, CMS and CMPD confirmed.

District officials reported that CMPD was searching for a suspect on the campus of Shamrock Gardens Elementary School in east Charlotte and that an investigation is being conducted.

Queen City News had a crew at the scene Tuesday where the school was placed on a brief lockdown, which was lifted before staff was ready to accept students by 8:19 a.m. and have students grab breakfasts, and head to class, QCN was told.

Staff members were able to go back into classrooms and were asked to see if anything was disturbed in the rooms, Queen City News was told.

At least seven patrol units along with the Charlotte Fire Department were at the scene and law enforcement officials could also be seen on the roof of the school.

A parent told Queen City News families were contacted around 8:15 a.m. and that children remained on buses until an all-clear was given.