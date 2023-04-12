CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An unspecified case involving crimes against children in Charlotte will be addressed by law enforcement officials Wednesday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have announced.

Queen City News will be in attendance for the event, which will be held at 2:30 p.m. at CMPD’s Uptown headquarters.

The department will give an update on what they are labeling as an active investigation.