CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A diesel spill has shut down several lanes of a busy north Charlotte road Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced.

Two outbound lanes are closed at WT Harris Blvd. and Reames Road on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

CMPD said crews are working to clean up a diesel spill in the area. They’re asking that drivers please avoid this area if possible, and seek an alternate route. Queen City News was on scene and DOT could be seen around 11:30 a.m. with a dump truck cleaning up.