CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Eight people were displaced after an “accidental” fire at a north Charlotte apartment building early Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said 30 firefighters responded to the building on the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way and were able to control the blaze in 15 minutes.

Investigators said the fire started in a vacant, unsecured apartment and was caused by “improperly discarded smoking material.

Eight people from adjacent apartments were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them, officials said.

Medic confirmed two people were evaluated at the scene, but both refused to be taken to the hospital.