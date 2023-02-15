CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The playoffs for high school basketball have started.

Still, the Rocky River-Butler game was stopped after CMS officials say Henry Price collapsed on the Independence High School court, and trainers had to administer aid.

Local health officials say quick thinking emergency personnel jumped into action.

“We say time is brain or time is the heart,” said Dr. David Price, sports medicine physician with Atrium Health. “As soon as you can get to them and if you see someone collapse on the pitch, the first thing you have to think of is something cardiac. So that emergency actions, that protocol jumps into place.”

Doctors couldn’t speak about the specifics of the Price case, but CMS says Price is recovering.

Being ready is one thing, but there’s a few factors involved with school sports.

Through a contract with Atrium Health, one certified athletic trainer is on duty for every CMS high school. Doctors still caution that athletes who play start and stop type sports with high adrenaline levels are at a greater risk.

“If you look at the data on the college and military level, it’s about one and 50,000,” added Price. “But if you re-stratify it to high-risk sports, African American athletes who are basketball players, that tends to be the highest risk group, it may be as low as one and 5,000.”

It’s just something I think everyone takes a stop and pause,” said Greg Olsen, football commentator, and former Carolina Panthers player. “It’s how you eat; it’s how you do your check-ups with your medical team.”

Olsen says people need to ensure young students get a thorough check-up before playing. With seven out of ten collapses happening in real-world settings, the Greater Charlotte American Heart Association wants to make sure people know CPR at a minimum and then find an AED.

“It’s a common misconception that AEDs are only for the business owner or for the person who owns the AED,” adds Shannon Emmanuel, vice president of community impact with the Greater Charlotte American Heart Association. “And we want to educate the public that CPR, along with AED, is a lifesaving skill for anyone to have.”