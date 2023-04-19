CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A dog was killed in an accidental kitchen fire at a home in northwest Charlotte, the Charlotte Fire Department said on Wednesday.

Emergency personnel responded to calls regarding the blaze before midnight on Tuesday, April 18, at a home in the 1600 block of Gambia Street.

Thirty firefighters controlled the incident in about 10 minutes, Charlotte Fire said.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental, fire officials said. Damage was estimated to be around $60,000. The Red Cross is assisting two displaced adults.