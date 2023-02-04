CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you see the suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over central North Carolina on Saturday, don’t shoot at it, Gastonia Police said in an online post.

The Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its trajectory was to head eastward, straight across the Carolinas.

The York County Sheriff’s Office also posted Saturday morning encouraging onlookers not to shoot at the mysterious object projected to be about 60,000-plus feet away.

Around 8:30 a.m., viewers reported seeing the balloon flying over Asheville, which lines up with previous projections.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to visit Beijing on Sunday for talks aimed at reducing U.S.-China tensions, the first such high-profile trip after the countries’ leaders met last November in Indonesia. The U.S. abruptly canceled the trip after the discovery of the huge balloon despite China’s claim that it was merely a weather research “airship” that had blown off course.

The Pentagon says the balloon, which is carrying sensors and surveillance equipment, is maneuverable and has shown it can change course. It has loitered over sensitive areas of Montana where nuclear warheads are siloed, leading the military to take actions to prevent it from collecting intelligence.

A Pentagon spokesman said it could remain aloft over the U.S. for “a few days,” extending uncertainty about where it will go or if the U.S. will try to safely take it down. And late Friday, the Defense Department acknowledged reports of a balloon flying over Latin America — assessed as “another Chinese surveillance balloon.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.