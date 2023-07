CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Some downed power lines have shut down roadways during Thursday morning’s commute in northeast Charlotte, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Inbound lanes near the intersection of Sugar Creek Road and Hidden Valley Road are currently blocked.

Significant delays are expected and no timetable has been given for the roadways to be reopened at the moment.

It is unclear at this time what caused the downed power lines.