CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — I-85 north and southbound lanes have reopened at Exit 40 near North Graham Street from downed powerlines, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Charlotte Fire Department officials reported the incident around 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

A Queen City News photographer says there was a car off to the side of the road with power lines dragged behind it.

We are working to confirm how the powerlines got down and if anyone was injured, but Medic says they responded to the scene.

NCDOT

North Carolina Department of Transportation says people going south must take Exit 48 at I-485 Outer to Exit 23 at I-77 South. From there, drivers can eventually reaccess I-85.

For people traveling north, NCDOT says to take Exit 38 at I-77 North to Exit 149 at I-485 Inner. From there, drivers can eventually reaccess I-85.