CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We are less than two weeks away from Christmas! While the forecast is trending cold, it’s too early to pin down exact numbers on temperatures and precipitation for the holiday.

So in the meantime, let’s dig into the history of White Christmases in Charlotte. Spoiler alert: there aren’t many.

The National Weather Service out of Greenville-Spartanburg tweeted the below graphic and it made its rounds online. It shows snow reports for Christmas morning since 1952.

In Charlotte, only one found a few snowflakes, and that was back in 2010.

The interesting caveat with that 2010 storm is that we DID get measurable snow! Charlotte clocked 1.6” of snow…on December 26. The official definition of a White Christmas is 1” or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning. This event just misses that criteria.

Even when you go back before the 1950s, there aren’t many White Christmases. Going back to 1880, only two Christmases had more than an inch, the years were 1880 and 1947.

There were two with a trace of less than a half inch in 1909, and that event in 2010. That is the end of the list! Only four Christmases in Charlotte with some snowflakes since 1880.

Why??? We’re too far south. It’s hard to get snow in North Carolina period. It’s hard to get the set-up of deep cold air and enough moisture to make the white stuff.

Based on the history we just detailed, our chances of a White Christmas in Charlotte are only 2%.

Chances are much higher in the mountains…or in the Northeast and Northern Plains…so go north for a White Christmas!