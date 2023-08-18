CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver was arrested and a car was seized following a street takeover incident in Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Emanuel Oliver, 30, was spotted doing burnouts last Friday in his Dodge Challenger SRT, according to the police report. He was then fishtailing and driving recklessly during a meetup by North Tryon Street, and when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Oliver fled.

He was located on Tuesday, arrested, and faces charges that include felony fleeing to elude. His vehicle was also seized.