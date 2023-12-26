CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested for a hit-and-run from Friday night in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Matthew Sean Rowley, 27, was arrested on Saturday and charged with felony hit and run causing death and reckless driving.

Officers responded to the intersection of S. Tryon Street and Bowman around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22. They found the victim, 34-year-old Ericka Laronda Jones, unresponsive. Medic pronounced her dead at the scene.

Detectives say Jones was either walking on S. Tryon St. or crossing it when a 2009 red Infiniti G37 Sport collided with her. The driver failed to stop and fled the scene, leaving Jones on the side of the road.

Officials were able to locate Rowley on Saturday and place him under arrest. He is now in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

This is still an active investigation. Any witnesses or anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.