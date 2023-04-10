CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested and faces multiple charges in connection to a CATS bus accident that injured 15 people on Easter Sunday, CMPD announced.

Nelzo Arcenio Mendez Domingo, 30, has been charged with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the crash happened around 7:00 a.m. Sunday, April 9, when Domingo ran a red light in a white Ford pickup at the intersection of Oaklawn Avenue and Statesville Avenue.

Domingo struck a vehicle before hitting a CATS bus, police explained.

CMPD said Domingo’s vehicle came to rest after hitting a telephone pole in the area.

Medic transported 15 people on the CATS bus to the hospital with minor injuries. Domingo was arrested at the scene on Sunday.