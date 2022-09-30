CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An arrest has been made nearly one year later in connection to a fatal four-vehicle collision in west Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The multi-vehicle crash happened at 2:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in the 400 block of Wilkinson Boulevard.

CMPD said as officers arrived at the scene, they located an overturned 2020 Jeep Latitude, a damaged 2003 Honda Odyssey, and a damaged 2016 Kenworth tow truck on the road.

A damaged 2017 Honda Fit was located a short distance away, police said.

CMPD said the initial investigation showed the Jeep, driven by Bryan Maurice Price, 38, was traveling westbound on Wilkinson Blvd when he hit the Honda Fit in the 3200-block of Wilkinson.

Police said Price left the scene of the crash with the Jeep and continued down Wilkinson, later striking the Honda Odyssey and then the Kenworth tow truck.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to Atrium Health Main. On Oct. 28, 2021, the driver of the Honda, identified as Givh Daniel, 62, died from his injuries.

Following the crash, Price retrieved items from the Jeep, later determined to be methamphetamines and marijuana, crawled underneath the truck, and attempted to conceal the drugs in the tow truck’s undercarriage, CMPD said.

Price was found lying under the tow truck. He was transported to Atrium Health Main for serious injuries at that time, police said.

Warrants were obtained for Price’s arrest for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor hit-and-run, and reckless driving.

Following Daniel’s death, an additional warrant for involuntary manslaughter was obtained.

Price was arrested and charged with all five outstanding warrants on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

The investigation remains is active and ongoing.