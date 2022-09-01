CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was sentenced to at least 20 years for a 2020 crash that killed five people, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Dakeia Charles, 26, pleaded guilty Thursday to five counts of second-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, and driving while impaired, among many other charges.

Officials say around 7:30 p.m. on July 3, 2020, Charles was driving recklessly at a high speed on Interstate-485 Outer Loop near W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Witnesses say he was at over 100 miles per hour, weaving in and out of traffic.

At some point, Charles sideswiped a box trick driving next to him. Reports say that truck lost control and crossed the median into oncoming traffic.

As the truck began to spin, the rear went up and over another vehicle, killing 58-year-old Mark Barlaan, who was riding in the backseat of that truck.

During that crash, Matthew Obester, 34, tried to avoid the collision in his SUV but ran into the spinning box truck. Mark, his wife, Andrea Obester, 39, and their two daughters, 9-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Elizabeth, were killed.

Charles was also injured in the crash. His blood alcohol content tested at 0.07; due to previous convictions, he had been ordered to abide by a license restriction prohibiting him from driving with a BAC of 0.04 or more.