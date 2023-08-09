CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The driver involved in a deadly, high-speed crash from over the weekend in south Charlotte is now facing second-degree murder charges, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding an accident near 6600 Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte Sunday night around 10 p.m.

Sheronda Wilson, 33, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to an area medical center where she was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed Gregory Rhoads, 26, was speeding on Pineville-Matthews Road when an officer activated emergency equipment to stop the vehicle. Rhoads’ car then struck Wilson’s car, according to the police report. Rhoads, a passenger in his vehicle, and the driver of Wilson’s vehicle were also transported to an area medical center with serious injuries. Rhoads was arrested upon his release under a warrant for involuntary manslaughter, CMPD said.

Following an interview with detectives, Rhoads was charged with second-degree murder and multiple drug-related charges.