CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.

Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte.

Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to an area medical center where he succumbed to his injuries last Wednesday, officials said.

An initial investigation revealed Rogers failed to stop at a red light and was struck by another vehicle that was being driven by Marcellous McIlwain, 55, according to the police report.

Speed or impairment are not considered to be factors in the case and this remains an active investigation